Pushback against restrictive voting measures gains momentum

The pushback against new voting bills and laws in numerous states is growing with dozens of nation's largest corporations and business leaders signing a new statement objecting to “any discriminatory legislation."

Signatories to the letter, published Wednesday in The New York Times, include Amazon, American Airlines, Bank of America, Google and Best Buy, as well as hundreds of business and civic leaders such as Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg.

“We all should feel a responsibility to defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot," the letter reads.

Opposition to the new legislation has been picking up momentum and it's coming from sources that historically have steered clear of public statements related to politics.