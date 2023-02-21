Today is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western countries of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine. He refused any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor that has killed tens of thousands of people. In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast his country and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing. He said it was Russia, not Ukraine, fighting for its very existence. The speech reiterated a litany of grievances that the Russian leader has frequently offered as justification for the widely condemned war while vowing no military let-up in Ukrainian territories he has illegally annexed. He apparently rejected any peace overtures in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new Cold War.
President Joe Biden is meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda as he consults with NATO allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. After making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden is in Warsaw with a mission to solidify Western unity as Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy. Biden says it's “critical that there not be any doubt” about U.S. support for Ukraine. After his meeting with Duda, Biden is scheduled to deliver an address from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants the nation’s freight railroads to immediately act to improve safety while regulators try to strengthen safety rules in the wake of a fiery derailment in Ohio that forced evacuations when toxic chemicals were released and burned. Buttigieg announced the reforms Tuesday — two days after he warned Norfolk Southern to fulfill its promises to clean up the mess just outside East Palestine, Ohio, and help the town recover. The railroad reiterated its commitment to safety and aiding East Palestine but didn't directly respond to Buttigieg's criticism. The head of the EPA plans to return to the town Tuesday to talk about the next steps in the cleanup and efforts to keep people safe.
Authorities say a man has been arrested in the weekend killing of a Catholic auxiliary bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. The suspect arrested Monday was identified as the husband of the victim’s housekeeper. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was shot at least once Saturday in his home in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. He says a SWAT team on Monday arrested Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. The sheriff says Medina had done work at the bishop's home. He says a motive in the killing has not been determined. It was not immediately known if Medina has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Authorities and media in Turkey and Syria say the death toll has risen to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people. Turkey’s disaster management authority said Tuesday that six people were killed and 294 others were injured with 18 in critical condition after Monday’s 6.4-magnitude quake. Pro-government media outlets said in Syria reported that a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during the earthquake in the provinces of Hama and Tartus. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the town of Defne in Turkey’s Hatay province bordering Syria. It was also felt in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and as far away as Egypt. It was followed by a 5.8 temblor and dozens of aftershocks.
The Supreme Court is taking up its first case about a federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet. The law shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday about whether the family of a terrorism victim can sue Google for helping extremists spread their message and attract new recruits. The case is the court’s first look at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, adopted early in the internet age to protect companies from being sued over information their users post online.
Voters in a Richmond-based Virginia congressional district are deciding who will represent an open seat previously held by the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin. Polls are open Tuesday in the special election for the blue-leaning 4th District from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Democratic nominee Jennifer McClellan is widely seen as the heavy favorite over her GOP opponent, pastor Leon Benjamin. McClellan is a veteran state legislator who if elected would be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. Benjamin is a Navy veteran who has espoused conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and election fraud.
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a speech posted online that he has been removed as the right-wing group’s leader. O’Keefe said in a speech that appeared to have been given to staff at Project Veritas’ office that the board had stripped of all decision-making. The move comes after the board reportedly put him on leave from his role as chairman amid complaints about his treatment of staff. In a statement later Monday, the group accused O'Keefe of spending funds on personal luxuries. Project Veritas is known for using hidden cameras and hiding identities to try to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations and to reveal supposed liberal bias.
CNN chief executive Chris Licht said in an email to employees Monday night that anchor Don Lemon will return to work Wednesday after he receives formal training for his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on “CNN This Morning." Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” He said a woman was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.” Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned. “When I make a mistake, I own it,” Lemon said. “And I own this one as well.”
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York.
