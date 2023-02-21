On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

» Federal environmental regulators have taken charge of the cleanup from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and chemical burn and ordered Norfolk Southern to foot the bill.

» A federal judge has barred the public and media from a courtroom where defense lawyers say emotional testimony from victims has spoiled the death penalty phase of the trial of a man who admits that he killed eight people on a bike path on behalf of a terrorist group.

» Free agent Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury.

» Of all of baseball’s tweaks under Commissioner Rob Manfred, the pitch clock might be the one that affects the most players.

» The nation’s housing slump deepened in January as home sales fell for the 12th month in a row to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years.

» A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance.

» A family from Canada is traveling the world as children gradually lose eyesight due to a vision disorder.