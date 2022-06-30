Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless

FILE - Then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse while traveling in the mountains of the Siberian Tyva region (also referred to as Tuva), Russia, Aug. 3, 2009.
Alexei Druzhinin/Pool Photo via AP, file
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look "disgusting" if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances.
Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G7 summit.
As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we're tougher than Putin" amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.
Canadian premier Justin Trudeau joked that Western leaders could try to match Putin's naked torso pictures with a "bare-chested horseback riding display," one of his widely publicized athletic adventures.
Speaking to reporters, Putin retorted that, unlike him, Western leaders abuse alcohol and don't do sports.
"I don't know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," he said. ""But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case."
He noted that to look good "it's necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports."
Photos: In the midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
The gutted remains of cars sit along a road during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Oleksandr Ratushniak
Nila Zelinska holds her granddaughter's doll that she recovered from her destroyed home during Russia's invasion in Potashnya on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Zelinska returned after escaping war to find out she is now homeless. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Valik Vladimirovich plays, dressed as a soldier, in Stoyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Blood stains mark the stairs inside a building damaged during an overnight missile strike during Russia's invasion in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A dog walks past shells used by a Ukrainian artillery unit in a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 2, 2022, during Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
The mother of Army Col. Oleksander Makhachek mourns during his funeral service in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, Friday, June 3, 2022. According to combat comrades, Makhachek was killed fighting Russian forces when a shell landed in his position on May 30. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a break after digging trenches near the frontline in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A security member of a medical rescue team cleans his weapon in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Children in train guard uniforms wait for the departure of a children's train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Children's Railways, that lets children drive trains and learn about working the railways, started to run again Saturday around the Syretskyi Park rail track after being closed due to the war with Russia. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A man sits with a child at Natalka Park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian presidential press office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a report close to the front line in Donetsk region of Ukraine during Russia's invasion, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
HOGP
A looks at buildings destroyed during Russian attacks on Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A resident sits on a sofa amid the rubble of a destroyed house after a Russian missile strike in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Farmers work in a field near Soledar in eastern Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Ukrainian soldiers talk during heavy fighting against Russia at the front line in Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
Oleksandr Ratushniak
Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches near the frontline during Russia's invasion, in Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
An injured Ukrainian serviceman and an injured civilian wait for medical treatment in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine during Russia's invasion, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Artillery techniques are drawn on a wall inside a house near the frontline of the Russian invasion in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Oleg tests a drone on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A tombstone with the picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a derogatory message sits at a checkpoint in the Donetsk oblast region of eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. The text reads "Putin dickhead." (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Nastasia Vladimirovna poses for a portrait from inside her home, destroyed by Russian attacks in Mostyshche on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, June 6, 2022. Vladimirovna said she lived here with 18 family members, but that now she and her husband are staying at a neighbor's home. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Elena Holovko is attended to as she sits outside her home, damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Druzhkivka in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
British citizen Aiden Aslin stands behind bars in a courtroom in Donetsk, in the territory which is under the control of the pro-Russian Government of the Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Aslin is one of two British citizens and a Moroccan national who were sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks prior. (AP Photo)
STR
Women talk in a park in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, during the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
Fans celebrate Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scoring the team's opening goal at a World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match against Scotland, at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, amid Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
