Putin, Xi push back against US; Olympics opening ceremony underway; jobs report out today

Today is Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The Northeast will see snow and ice today as bitter cold temperatures settle in over the South. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

China Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. 

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping issued a joint statement highlighting what it called “interference in the internal affairs” of other states, as both leaders face criticism from Washington over their foreign and domestic policies.

“Some forces representing a minority on the world stage continue to advocate unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and resort to military policy,” it read, in a thinly veiled reference to the U.S. and its allies.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts

In China, Friday was “Lichun” — which translates to the beginning of spring.

And in this case, the start of the Winter Olympics.

“Beginning of Spring” is the first of the 24 solar terms of the year, and that number — 24 — carried significance in the early moments of the opening ceremony of these Beijing Games. Organizers say it reflects “the Chinese people’s understanding of time,” also noting that these were the 24th Winter Olympics.

The celebration of the lunar terms was punctuated by the first of what will be multiple pyrotechnic displays at the Bird’s Nest — including using fireworks to spell out the word “Spring.”

Economy-Jobs Report

A wave of omicron wave of infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs. 

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month's huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.

Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet. They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%.

If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year. Some economists fear that the government's report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home. In some cases, the government will count those absent workers as having lost jobs.

MORNING LISTEN

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about Gallup's annual rankings of the honesty and ethics of various professions. In the second segment they discuss a recent column that says we should stop worrying about "the way things used to be.” And in the third segment, they look at what Americans like about their health care.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories.

This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 4

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit
BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts
China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts

BEIJING (AP) — The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago launched a locked-down Winter Olympics on Friday, proudly projecting its might on the most global of stages even as some Western governments mounted a diplomatic boycott over the way China treats millions of its own people.

A hopeful sign? Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks go on
A hopeful sign? Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks go on

MOSCOW (AP) — When the U.S. and NATO rejected the Kremlin’s security demands over Ukraine last week, fears of an imminent Russian attack against its neighbor soared.

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month's huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.

US strike framed to spare civilians after mounting criticism
US strike framed to spare civilians after mounting criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing criticism for civilian deaths in U.S. airstrikes, President Joe Biden targeted the leader of the Islamic State group on Thursday in an approach — a ground raid by special forces — that was riskier for American troops but intended to be safer for the innocent.

Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence

NEW YORK (AP) — Running through a grim tally of recent gun deaths, President Joe Biden pledged to New Yorkers and the nation on Thursday that the federal government would step up its fight against gun violence by working more closely with police and communities to stop the surging bloodshed.

Arbery defendant set to stand trial again in man's killing
Arbery defendant set to stand trial again in man's killing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One of the men convicted of murder in the chase and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery says he plans to stand trial for a second time in the killing rather than plead guilty to a federal hate crime.

GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them
GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican officials meeting in Utah advanced a watered-down resolution Thursday that would formally censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their perceived disloyalty to former President Donald Trump but not seek to expel them from the party.

Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer's punishment didn't fit his crime.

House to vote on bill to boost US computer chip production
House to vote on bill to boost US computer chip production

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to approve legislation Friday that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry, shoring up strained supply chains and bolstering international alliances.

TV marks Black History Month with provocative, creative fare
TV marks Black History Month with provocative, creative fare

LOS ANGELES (AP) — How U.S. history is told and taught is being challenged and potentially constricted on several fronts, but television's approach to Black History Month is firmly in overdrive.

Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson
Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their head coach Thursday night, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies, led Celtics to '81 title
Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch dies, led Celtics to '81 title

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bill Fitch helped turn bad NBA teams into winners, and the Celtics back into champions.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Biathlon

A biathlete is silhouetted as he practices at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 4

Today in history: Feb. 4

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began a wartime conference a…

Today in sports history: Feb. 4

Today in sports history: Feb. 4

In 2007, Colts coach Tony Dungy becomes the first Black coach to win the Super Bowl, beating good friend Lovie Smith. A look back at this day …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

