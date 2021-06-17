Q&A: Abdul-Jabbar talks new documentary, MLK, social justice

AP: You are a champion on the basketball court and voice of inclusivity. Did you envision this path for yourself, even after your Hall of Fame hoops career?

ABDUL-JABBAR: I never really saw myself as a leader in all of it. I was someone who spoke out. I had enough nerve (and was) crazy enough to speak out about things. If we don’t talk about the issues, they don’t get dealt with. So, somebody has to go out there and speak. You remember all the controversy behind LeBron (James) saying, “Shut up and dribble is a lot of B.S.” You have to just get to that point where you can say that and have people understand what it means.

AP: Which personal experience highlighted in the doc stands out to you the most?

ABDUL-JABBAR: When I was 17 and I got to interview Dr. King. That was incredible. Just to exchange some words with him. But to understand what his message actually meant, I never really compared it side by side with what Malcolm X was talking about. When you do that, you find out actually that they had the two different approaches to the same end: freedom, justice and equality for all Americans. Equality, that’s what it should be about.

AP: What’s your biggest takeaway from the documentary?