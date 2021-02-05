Q&A: Billy Crystal on Oscars and 'little powerhouse' film

CRYSTAL: When I was 4 or 5, I got up in front of the family with my two brothers and we would memorize Carl Reiner and Sid Caesar and Howie Morris routines and then do them. We didn’t think we were stealing. We didn’t know. We just loved them so much. And they were such an influence on us. Then I would get up and do my own stuff and imitate the relatives because their accents were interesting. The characters were so great. These Eastern European and Russian relatives that we had with great faces and sounds. And they were joyous and they loved to laugh and they love to be entertained. And I loved entertaining them. And I just continued that.

AP: Did your early penchant for entertaining help lead to hosting so many Oscars shows?

CRYSTAL: Honestly, I didn’t feel that much different, except the world is watching. From the time I started, you really have to want to be up there and you really have to want to be that guy or that person to host the show.