Q&A: James Bond director Cary Fukunaga on 'No Time to Die'

AP: You crafted a six-minute single take on “True Detective." Should we expect a long shot in “No Time to Die”?

Fukunaga: If we had more time, that would have been something on my radar. You have your priorities. I came on after Danny Boyle left the project and we had a very short amount of time to get the script ready and go into pre-production to make this thing. That meant all hands were on deck to get the story right and try to make sure this did justice to Daniel’s run. We wanted to tie up a lot of loose ends or story threads that were set up in the last four films. So my biggest focus was trying to get the story to work on all levels. My ability to focus on specialty shots was obviously a primary concern but second to satisfying plot and emotional story.

AP: The film has been called more a psychological thriller. Is that accurate?

Fukunaga: If there’s a needle that bent one way or the other based on genre, it’s still categorially a Bond film. But it would lean to the psychological side.

AP: It seems there were some Bond traditions you and your collaborates were set on losing or inverting, like the old-fashioned Bond woman.