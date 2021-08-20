Q&A: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced form a father-daughter bond

MERCED: I think the only reason I did most of my stunts in this movie was because of the amazing stunt team. It was all about the trust that created between each other.

MOMOA: That’s where I felt most like a dad to her. Like I knew she could act, I knew she was beautiful, I knew she would play this role great, but I didn’t know she could fight like that at that level. I was just blown away. I’m extremely excited for her career and for people to see this movie because she’s a little force. And that’s coming from me who pretty much only does action. You can’t just teach that. You have to have that fire in you.

AP: Jason, you produced this and it’s been a bit of a passion project. Why did you want to throw your weight behind it?

MOMOA: I’m not in too many contemporary pieces. I wanted to play a bit of an everyday man. And it tackles some amazing topics and it has a phenomenal twist. And it gave me the opportunity to put all my resources of 20 years into it, from stunts to wardrobe down to the casting. It was a wonderful, smooth-running production.