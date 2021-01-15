Q&A: Kingsley Ben-Adir breaks out as Malcolm X

Ben-Adir: I feel like all of the all of the imagery that we’re used to, the stuff on YouTube and the soundbites... it’s always Malcolm responding to usually the next day — or on the same day — as the most hideous instances of racism or police brutality or political injustice. It’s no wonder he’s riled up and impassioned and angry in so much of that archive footage. Watching him when he wasn’t speaking, when he was listening and watching him in the moment in the transition between listening and when he was just about to respond, this humanity opened-up. I don’t know how to describe it. Also, I think I was a little bit in la la land by the end of it. I wasn’t eating. I was kind of wired. My blood was full of nicotine and caffeine and my mind was just sort of filled with these ideas. The whole process was just a little bit surreal and a little bit of a whirlwind.