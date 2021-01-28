Qualtrics goes public 2 years after being bought by SAP

SAP, which will retain majority ownership of Qualtrics, announced last summer it would spin off Qualtrics and take it public to help the Utah company expand its customer base.

The decision reflects a smart business decision for both sides after business cultures at SAP and Qualtrics didn't seem to mesh well, said Paul Greenberg, a market analyst and managing principal at The 56 Group.

“SAP made the right decision in saying, 'Let's say goodbye to each other but let's keep in touch,'" Greenberg said. “Instead of brother and sister, we’ll be cousins.”

Qualtrics was just days from going public when SAP announced in November 2018 that it had agreed to pay $8 billion cash for the Provo, Utah, company. The acquisition of Qualtrics amounted to one of the biggest deals for SAP, based Walldorf, Germany.

Smith said SAP and Qualtrics considered how to take advantage of growth opportunities, which would have been difficult without going public. Qualtrics is now positioned to grow faster while still maintaining the partnership with SAP, said Smith and CEO Zig Serafin, who joined the company in 2016 from Microsoft.