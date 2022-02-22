 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Queen cancels online meetings, still has mild COVID; Russia-Ukraine latest; remembering 'Nightbirde'

  Updated
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

THE LATEST FROM RUSSIA-UKRAINE

MORE TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Britain Queen

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. 

Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch.

Nightbirde

Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, has passed away after a battle with cancer.

'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle

Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, who earned a legion of followers after being a contestant on NBC's "America's Got Talent," has died after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," the Marczewski family said in a statement, provided by NBC.

Marczewski fought cancer for four years and died Feb. 19, her family said.

The singer caught the attention of many after delivering a stunning audition last year on "America's Got Talent," performing an original song called "It's OK." During her performance, she disclosed to the judges that she was battling cancer that had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. She impressed judge Simon Cowell with her positivity and resolve.

MORNING LISTEN

We are joined on this Utterly Moderate episode by Steven Melnyk, a professor of supply chain management in the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. Dr. Melnyk will help us understand the ins and outs of a system that many of us gave little thought to and most of us probably couldn’t have even named before the pandemic: the supply chain.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 22

Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents
Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

  • By ZEN SOO and ALICE FUNG - Associated Press
  Updated
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

  Updated
Live updates: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2 from Russia
Live updates: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2 from Russia

  • By FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
  Updated
Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. This morning's developments from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Putin gets no support from UN Security Council over Ukraine
Putin gets no support from UN Security Council over Ukraine

  • By EDITH M. LEDERER - Associated Press
  Updated
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin received no support from members of the U.N. Security Council at an emergency meeting Monday night for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow’s control.

Hate crimes case in Arbery killing now in hands of jury
Hate crimes case in Arbery killing now in hands of jury

  • By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
  Updated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — They chased, shot and killed a running Black man who was unarmed and committed no crimes, and left a trail of racist text messages and social media posts in the months and years before the shooting.

3 cops' trial in Floyd killing heads to closing arguments
3 cops' trial in Floyd killing heads to closing arguments

  • By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI - Associated Press
  Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Closing arguments were expected Tuesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, with jurors to get the case after a month of testimony.

Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities
Biden agency vacancies to drag on White House priorities

  • By FATIMA HUSSEIN, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, HOPE YEN and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a year, the Food and Drug Administration lacked a permanent head when the agency was central in the battle against COVID-19. Once President Joe Biden nominated Dr. Robert Califf to head the agency, it took the Senate three months to confirm him.

'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle
'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle

  • By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
  Updated
Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, who earned a legion of followers after being a contestant on NBC's "America's Got Talent," has died after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

Michigan's Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee
Michigan's Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee

  • By LARRY LAGE - AP Sports Writer
  Updated
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Italy Etna Eruption

Volcanic ashes ascend from the southeastern crater of the Mt. Etna volcano as seen from Pedara, Sicily, Italy, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The second-strongest paroxysm of 2022 produced volcanic smoke and ashes that rose for 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) forcing the temporary closure of the nearby Vincenzo Bellini international airport in Catania. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: Feb. 22

Today in sports history: Feb. 22

The United States Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.…

