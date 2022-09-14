Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession. Live coverage here.

Thousands of Britons line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II is transferred via gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in Westminster Hall. She will lie in state for four full days as the public and leaders from around the world come to pay their respects.
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so from 5 p.m. local time Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday. British officials have published two waiting routes along the River Thames that the public need to join before they can enter Westminster Hall. The closed coffin will be draped with a royal flag and adorned with royal regalia. Royal guards will stand 24 hours a day at each corner of the platform.
The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past. Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into Westminster Hall, placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the first members of the public were allowed to file past the coffin. They moved in two lines, one on either side of the coffin.
Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession through London
Members of the Life Guards household cavalry walk along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Aaron Chown
Police officers take up position along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
Mounted guards head down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace from where the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II will depart in procession to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Crowds gather along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
People gather ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
People gather along for the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Police officers stand along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
A member of the military cleans a gun carriage as they make their final preparations ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, at Wellington Barracks, central London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP)
Ben Birchall
Metropolitan Police officers take up positions along The Mall ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
A Yeomen Warder arrives on St. Margaret's Street ahead of a procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Richard Heatchcote/Pool Photo via AP)
Richard Heatchcote
Members of the Household Cavalry march along the route prior to the procession which will carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Grenadier Guards line up outside Buckingham Palace from where the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II will depart in procession to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne , Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Britain's King Charles III, second left, Prince Harry, second right, and Prince William, left, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Mounted Household Cavalry ride along the route prior to the procession of the Gun Carriage which will carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)
Victoria Jones
Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. Thousands of members of the public are expected to come to pay their final respects at her lying in state. (Isabel Infantes/pool photo via AP)
Isabel Infantes
Britain's King Charles III arrives to attend a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)
Oli Scarff
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried inside Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)
David Ramos
The bearer party carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)
Oli Scarff
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II rests inside Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)
David Ramos
Dignitaries file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Ramos/Pool Photo via AP)
David Ramos
A general view of the Imperial State Crown as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the lying in state, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)
Dan Kitwood
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, rests on the catafalque at Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 after the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was brought to the hall to lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)
Danny Lawson
From left, Prince Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. ( Jacob King/Pool via AP)
Jacob King
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)
Aaron Chown
