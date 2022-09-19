 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for final ceremonies. Live coverage here.

WINDSOR, England — The state hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Windsor Castle for the final stretch of a long procession that ends at St. George’s Chapel, where the late monarch will be laid to rest.

Thousands of people lined both sides of the Long Walk in front of the castle as a military procession escorted the coffin in slow procession.

Silence fell among the sea of mourners as the sound of drummers grew louder, and many at the back of the crowd raised their phones high in the air to try to get a glimpse of the scene.

The ceremonies in Windsor are the final events capping 10 days of national mourning since Elizabeth died in Scotland on Sept. 8 aged 96.

Earlier Monday, hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries bid a final farewell to the monarch at a grand state funeral in London’s Westminster Abbey, before the coffin was carried by gun carriage through central London.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin travels by gun carriage to the funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London.

