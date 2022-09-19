Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on final procession through London. Live coverage here.

LONDON — The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has concluded at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners gathered to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. The service ended with the UK observing two minutes of silence.

Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos from the queen's funeral

The queen's coffin is being taken on a gun carriage from Westminster Abbey for a last procession through the heart of London.

The coffin is being transported to Windsor, outside the British capital, where the former monarch will be laid to rest later Monday.

King Charles III and other senior royals are marching behind the coffin to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. Tens of thousands of people are lining the route.

Gun salutes are being fired in nearby Hyde Park, and Big Ben is tolling at one-minute intervals during the procession.

The coffin is to be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

