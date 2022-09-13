Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for return to London. Live coverage here

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried Tuesday from an Edinburgh cathedral as the late monarch began a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will lie in state.
Her son, King Charles III, headed back to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.
As a bagpiper played, the flag-draped oak coffin was carried from St. Giles’ Cathedral. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh broke into applause as the coffin, accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 to be flown by the Royal Air Force to RAF Northolt, then travel onward to Buckingham Palace, London, where it will lie at rest. (Jacob King/Pool photo via AP)
Jacob King
Over the past 24 hours, thousands of people filed silently past the coffin after it was brought to Edinburgh from the queen’s beloved Balmoral Estate, where she died Thursday at age 96, ending her 70-year reign.
Charles left Belfast to receive his mother's coffin in London, where it will stay overnight at Buckingham Palace. The coffin will be taken Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral.
Earlier, hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the queen's death. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowd and sometimes used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi — famously his late mother's favorite breed of dog — held up by one person, and some chanted “God save the king!”
Photos: The latest scenes from the UK as nations mourn Queen Elizabeth II
A steward places a flower on a statue for Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)
Petr Josek
Stewards stand along the route for people to queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)
Petr Josek
Pensioners and staff of the Royal Hospital Chelsea take part to a Drumhead Service of Remembrance for the late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
An aeroplane carrying Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort departs Edinburgh Airport, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, on their journey to Northern Ireland. King Charles III is flying to Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)
Paul Ellis
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Belfast City Airport as the King continues his tour of the four home nations in Northern Ireland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. Charles and Camilla are visiting the four home nations of the UK in the run-up to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (Liam McBurney/pool via AP)
Liam McBurney
People queue to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Sept. 8, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
King Charles III is greeted by Ella Smith aged 10, and Lucas Watt aged 10 as he arrives at Belfast City Airport as the King continues his tour of the four home nations in Northern Ireland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. Charles and Camilla are visiting the four home nations of the UK in the run-up to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (Liam McBurney/pool via AP)
Liam McBurney
Britain's King Charles III meets wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP
Niall Carson
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes outside Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP)
Niall Carson
Large crowds gather to catch a glimpse of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort during their visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
A woman waits to catch a glimpse of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort during their visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Britain's King Charles III meets with SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP)
Niall Carson
Britain's King Charles III, with the Queen Consort, speaks after receiving a message of condolence from Alex Maskey, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP)
Niall Carson
Britain's King Charles III waves to members of the public as he arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
A woman leans out of a window on the Royal Mile as she waits for the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin to depart from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)
Liam McBurney
Members of the Royal Company of Archers march at St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)
Carl Recine
Crowds cheer as King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sign the visitors book during a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP)
Niall Carson
The bearer party carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to a hearse as they prepare to depart from St Giles Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
The bearer party carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to a hearse as they prepare to depart in the Queens cortege from St Giles Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP)
Russell Cheyne
Members of the Royal Company of Archers march along the route of the Queens cortege with the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin prior to its departure from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)
Petr Josek
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in the hearse from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP)
Russell Cheyne
People take photos with their mobile phones as the Queens cortege with the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs from St Giles Cathedral en route to Edinburgh Airport in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After lying in the cathedral most of Tuesday, the queen's coffin will be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
