Queens DA moves to drop 700 sex work-related prosecutions

NEW YORK (AP) — The district attorney of Queens announced Tuesday that she is requesting the dismissal of nearly 700 cases involving prostitution-related offenses, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would push for statewide decriminalization of sex work.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, a Democrat, said she is requesting the dismissal of hundreds of cases against people who were charged with prostitution, loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution, and similar offenses.

“Instead of prosecuting these defendants, we need to provide a helping hand by connecting them with meaningful services, support options and the necessary tools that will assist them to safely exit the sex trade if that is what they choose to do," Katz said in a news release.

The move to drop hundreds of prosecutions follows the Legislature's action last month to repeal the law against loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution, something opponents called the “walking while trans” ban.