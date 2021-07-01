Questions remain in wake of LA homemade fireworks blast

Bomb squads nationwide will likely now double-check their own equipment in remote locations, to be sure there aren’t potential defects either in their containment vessels that could hurt more people, Corbett said.

The LAPD did not answer questions Thursday seeking information such as how old the containment vessel was and how many times it had been used and inspected. But Chief Michel Moore previously said “clearly, protocols were followed and pursued.”

"But something happened in that containment vessel that should not have happened, and we don’t know why,” Moore said. “But we intend to find out why.”

Less than 10 pounds of material was placed in the chamber, far less than its safety rating, Moore said. He described the material as 40 home-made devices the size of Coca-Cola cans with simple fuses and 200 smaller but similar devices.

“This vessel should have been able to dispose of that material,” he said. But instead there was a “total, catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle.”

The LAPD has not said what company made the containment device, and attempts to reach several manufacturers Thursday were unsuccessful.