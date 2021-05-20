Équipe Québec — baseball road warriors extraordinaire

The players knew what they signed up for and right now are all-in.

“Everyone kind of knew coming in," said Lachlan Fontaine, a 25-year-old pitcher from North Vancouver, British Columbia. "We were most likely going to be on the road for the first couple of months.

“I think maybe it will get hard, but I think it’s going to be good for the team because we’re going to be together all the time,” Fontaine said. "It’ll be a good bonding experience. You’ll get to know the guys a lot more than if you’re just living in an apartment somewhere. It’s the best of both worlds, I think.”

Fresh from a couple of exhibition games against the hometown Tri-City ValleyCats with fans in the stands, Miguel Cienfuegos couldn't mask his glee.

"We’re excited. We’re there, we’re here. I’m here. We’re ready to roll,” he said, beaming. “I was actually very excited just to be on the baseball field again. Being on a mound, facing batters, not throwing against a net or anything like that, it feels good. To be here in the states and see some people in the stands, it definitely feels good.”

The team opens against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Illinois, on May 27, then it's back and forth to Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.