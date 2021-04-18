 Skip to main content
Quiz: How much do you know about this week's news?
Quiz: How much do you know about this week's news?

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Watch as a basking shark swims near a group of paddleboarders in a British harbor, a 'lost' ancient city was unveiled in Egypt, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Basking shark caught swimming near paddleboarders in British harbor
Basking shark caught swimming near paddleboarders in British harbor

This stunning video shows a basking shark swimming near paddleboarders in a British harbor. The shark weaves in and around the group before ch…

Ancient 'lost' city unveiled in Egypt
Ancient 'lost' city unveiled in Egypt

A 3,400-year-old "lost" city was unveiled in Egypt's Luxor on Saturday, a find which archaeologists say is the most significant since the disc…

Toddler defies the odds after being told she would never walk
Toddler defies the odds after being told she would never walk

A mom has spoken of her joy after her toddler defied the odds to take her first steps after doctors told her she would never walk. Delighted L…

Protests in Minnesota as former officer is charged
Protests in Minnesota as former officer is charged

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the police headquarters at Brooklyn Center in the U.S. state of Minnesota on Wednesday, for a fourt…

'Gorilla' hail smashes windshield in Texas
'Gorilla' hail smashes windshield in Texas

Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer intercepted what he described as "gorilla hail" in Llano, Texas, on April 13, wrecking his windshield.

Japan unveils Olympic mascots
Japan unveils Olympic mascots

Tokyo 2020's mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin.

Climbers summit the crater of the Mt. Etna in Europe
Climbers summit the crater of the Mt. Etna in Europe

Amazing video shows climbers summiting the crater of the most active volcano in Europe. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Massive avalanche in Nepal caught on camera
Massive avalanche in Nepal caught on camera

You'd expect to capture some spectacular images on camera if you're kayaking at a glacier lake in Nepal, but one group of campers saw somethin…

