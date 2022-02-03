 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Quiz: How well do you know U.S. Black historical figures?

  • 0

Since 1976, when President Gerald Ford designated February as Black History Month saying Americans should “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” every U.S. president has designated February as Black History Month.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides you the opportunity to test your knowledge of African-Americans who served our nation as we mark this annual observance.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia expert: 'I believe Putin will blink'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News