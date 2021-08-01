Quiz: Test your knowledge of nukes and the atomic age

Aug. 1 marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Atomic Energy Act of 1946, which was the first law addressing the development and control of nuclear power in the United States.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Atomic Energy Act, the history of nuclear power and weapons in the United States and the advent of the atomic age.

1) Which explosion of an atomic weapon ushered in what was referred to as “the atomic age”?

A. The Trinity explosion

B. The Hiroshima explosion

C. The Nagasaki explosion

D. The Castle Bravo explosion

2) What federal government organization was established by the Atomic Energy Act of 1946?

A. The Strategic Air Command

B. Department of Energy

C. Atomic Energy Commission

D. Nuclear Regulatory Commission