R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17

The latest witness, now 23, testified on Monday that she met Kelly while he was performing on his “Black Panties” tour. She told him she was an aspiring performer and lied about her age, saying she was 18.

She testified she had no romantic interest in Kelly.

“I just wanted to sing,” she said. “I genuinely wanted his input.”

The first sign of trouble came when Kelly offered her an audition but said he needed to ejaculate before it would happen, she said. They were soon regularly having sex, with Kelly nearly always videotaping the encounters, she said.

Another time, he flew into a rage because she had texted a friend about him, she said. He grabbed a size 12 sneaker from his closet and assaulted her with it, she said.

“He hit me all over,” she said. “I was running from him and fighting back," but at 4-foot-11 and 98 pounds she said she was no match for him.

When she finally revealed she was underage, Kelly slapped her across the face but kept her in his life, she said. The jury was shown notes she wrote to herself about how to stay in line with his rules when she was around him.

“Tell Daddy everything,” she had written.

