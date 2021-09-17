R. Kelly behavior mirrors abuse tactics, expert witness says

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors inched closer on Friday to concluding their case at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial, calling two final witnesses to try to further cement allegations he groomed young victims for unwanted sex in episodes dating to the 1990s.

One witness was a former assistant for the R&B singer who echoed testimony of other ex-employee s describing his mercurial behavior and the control he exerted on everyone around him.

The other was an expert witness on abusive relationships who is to return to the witness stand for cross-examination on Monday before the government rests.

The expert, psychologist Dawn Hughes, testified about studies showing that many abusers systematically isolate, demean, subjugate and spy on their victims as means of control — all tactics allegedly used by Kelly. Generally speaking, it isn't unusual for powerful people like Kelly to be surrounded by underlings who "knew about it and didn't do anything,” Hughes said.