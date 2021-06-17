R. Kelly nears OK for new legal team for upcoming trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jailed R&B singer R. Kelly will likely get to keep a new lawyer in his federal sex-trafficking case despite questions about the attorney’s texts and other communications with one of Kelly’s ex-girlfriends.

Kelly, 54, is accused of leading an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

The Grammy Award-winning singer denies ever abusing anyone.

The hearing on Thursday centered on a potential conflict of interest created by lawyer Nicole Blank Becker if she ever gave legal advice to Azriel Clary, Kelly’s former girlfriend who is referred to as Jane Doe #5 in the indictment against him.

Clary once lived with Kelly and another woman, Jocelyn Savage, and was a vocal supporter. After their breakup, she agreed to cooperate with the government and is expected to testify at the trial.