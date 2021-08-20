R. Kelly sex trafficking trial: What to know and expect

WHO IS ON THE JURY?

Seven men, five women. We don't know who the jurors are — the judge ordered their names and other details that could identify them withheld.

HOW LONG IS THE TRIAL EXPECTED TO LAST?

About a month or so.

WHO HAS TESTIFIED SO FAR?

Jerhonda Pace, who testified she was 16 when she met Kelly. She said he beat and choked her and gave her herpes. An ex-employee, Anthony Navarro, said he never saw any sexual abuse but testified that R. Kelly's home was like a “Twilight Zone” where everyone — including “girls” — was under his thumb, needing to seek permission to eat or leave.

IS THERE ANYTHING UNUSUAL ABOUT THE TRIAL?