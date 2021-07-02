Rabbi stabbed near school; suspect held without bail

The suspect approached the rabbi with a gun and a knife while he was talking on the phone, sitting on the steps of the school, according to prosecutors and Rabbi Dan Rodkin, executive director of Shaloh House. The suspect allegedly demanded the rabbi’s car keys, and Noginski ran across the street to a park where he was stabbed.

According to the court documents, when police located the suspect, he pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them. Three officers drew their firearms and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times, authorities said. The suspect then lowered his weapon and threw it to the ground.

The suspect kicked one of the officers in the stomach as he was being assisted into a transport vehicle for booking, police said.

As soon as the school became aware of the stabbing, the facility went into lockdown and no children were ever in danger, Rodkin said in a Facebook post.

Noginski is an Israeli citizen who came to the Boston area as an emissary to spread the Chabad message, Consul General of Israel to New England Meron Reuben told the Boston Herald.

“We are horrified by what has happened,” Reuben said.

Noginski, who spoke to Lubavitch.com from his hospital bed, has since been released from the hospital.