Race massacre: After a century, US recalls deadly riot that destroyed a thriving Black community

In 1921, white rioters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, burned down a prosperous African American enclave and killed many of its citizens in one of the largest race massacres in U.S. history. White mobs invaded the city's Greenwood District after an encounter on an elevator sparked racial violence. In a span of some 12 hours, the thriving community once known as Black Wall Street was wiped out.
The 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, as it is known, comes after a year of racial unrest across the United States, perhaps bringing even more focus on memorializing the horrific events of May 31 and June 1, 1921, when 35 square blocks -- more than 1,200 homes, businesses and churches -- burned down. The damage totaled more than an estimated $2 million at the time. It’s still unclear how many people died.
The anniversary has captured the attention of everyone from pro basketball player LeBron James to members of the U.S. Congress. The History Channel, PBS and CNN premiered documentaries this weekend. James is the executive producer of CNN’s “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.” Dozens of events are also scheduled in Tulsa, including those featuring survivors, as well as marches and demonstrations from a number of organizations locally and nationally.
Look back on the event’s forgotten history with full coverage from the Tulsa World, and read on to learn more about what happened.
Mystery surrounds elevator encounter
We will probably never know exactly what happened in the Drexel Building elevator on the rainy morning of May 30, 1921.
The general outline of the story is that a young black man known as Dick Rowland got on the elevator on the third floor of the building at 319 S. Main St. and, before the doors opened on the ground floor, the white operator, Sarah Page, was screaming for reasons that are still unknown.
The building was mostly deserted because of the Memorial Day holiday, but a bystander called police. Rowland fled but was quickly identified. He was arrested the next morning — May 31 — thus setting in motion the forces leading to Greenwood's destruction.
Gunshot at courthouse
At about 4 p.m., Police Commissioner J.M. Adkison said later, he received an anonymous telephone call threatening Rowland’s life. After discussing the matter with Police Chief John Gustafson, they decided to move Rowland to the county jail four blocks away on the top floor of the Tulsa County Courthouse.
That evening, opposing crowds began to form around the courthouse. On one side were white citizens, at least some likely mobilized by the Tribune story. On the other was a portion of the African American population bent on protecting Rowland.
According to several witnesses, an unsuccessful candidate for sheriff, E.S. MacQueen, tried to take a pistol from a young black man in the crowd. The gun discharged, and chaos ensued.
Invasion of Greenwood
In the wake of the first shots, the Tulsa World reported a few hours later, “Armed men seemed to spring from everywhere ... Practically all hardware stores were emptied of guns and ammunition.”
By shortly after midnight, African Americans and whites were exchanging gunfire across the Frisco railroad tracks and along Detroit Avenue north to Sunset Hill — the boundary between black and white Tulsa.
By 2 a.m., whites had set fire to one or two buildings north of the Frisco tracks. When firefighters arrived, they were chased off by “500 white men.” It was a portent of things to come.
Some said a loud whistle signaled the invasion of Greenwood. In any event, the neighborhood was overrun.
Black Tulsans had been surrendering themselves to National Guardsmen patrolling the district’s western fringe throughout the night, but in the morning, roughly 30 men under the command of Capt. John McCuen advanced into Greenwood itself. Their orders were to take into custody every African American they could and subdue any who resisted.
“Following the fight last night,” the Tribune reported on the afternoon of June 1, “white men everywhere were threatening to wipe out ‘Little Africa’ forever with the torch.”
They proceeded to do just that.
Thirty-five blocks destroyed in 12 hours
About 35 square blocks were destroyed in no more than 12 hours. The Tulsa Tribune reported June 1 that only a few houses, in the vicinity of Booker T. Washington High School, were spared.
Property losses were estimated at around $2 million, but that figure is probably low; those making the estimates were also trying to buy out the owners.
Claims and lawsuits filed later against the city and insurance companies suggest the real figure may have been twice that.
Actual death toll largely unknown
The number of people killed in the race massacre has been a mystery from the start.
As the June 2, 1921, Tulsa World reported -- under a story headlined “Dead Estimated at 100” -- “The difficulty ... is caused by the fact that the bodies were apparently not handled in a systematic manner.”
Maj. Byron Kirkpatrick, a Tulsa attorney on Adjutant Gen. Charles Barrett’s staff, acknowledged reports that “a number of bodies were removed in motor trucks operated by citizens.”
“Kirkpatrick said he did not know where (the bodies) were taken,” the World reported, “whether they were placed at some specific point for later attention, if they were dumped into a large hole, or thrown into the Arkansas river.”
The Tulsa Tribune reported the toll might be 175. The New York Times, relying on unnamed sources, reported 85 dead.
By the afternoon of June 2, however, the death count had been reduced to just 27. The official death count grew slowly over the summer as a few more bodies were found, mostly in outlying areas, and injured men died of their wounds.
Twenty-one years ago, the Tulsa Race Riot Commission put the number of verified deaths at 39. However, that number included a stillborn black child who seems to have been delivered before the massacre and an adult white male shot four days afterward by supposed “guards” on the road between Tulsa and Sand Springs.
Of the 39, 26 were African American and 13 were white. All were male.
Then or now, hardly anyone seems to have accepted that number as the true extent of fatalities. That is why the search for unmarked burial sites continues.