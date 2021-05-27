Race massacre remembrance event canceled; rescheduling hoped

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Next week's headline event marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was canceled suddenly Thursday, with organizers citing “unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers.”

In a statement, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission did not specify the circumstances that led to the cancellation of the event scheduled for Monday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. The commission statement held out hope that it might be rescheduled later this year.

“Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers, the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon’s commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time,” the statement said.

The commission had enlisted Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter John Legend to headline the “Remember & Rise” event Monday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams was to deliver the keynote address.