Racetrack promoter sorry for backing announcer's racist rant

“I guess I have learned that you cannot always just look at things from your own perspective. Sometimes you have to keep an open mind and to try to look at what things are like from someone else’s perspective.”

The Fairmont track also canceled its Friday night race card, saying recent rains made the track unsuitable for racing.

Earlier this month, Oelke was announcing a race at the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa, when he said he wanted to make “a public service announcement." He went on to complain about people who take a knee or won’t stand for the national anthem.

“I’ve got four words for you: Find a different country if you won’t do it,” he said. “Get the hell out of Dodge.” He also criticized the NFL's plans to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called the Black national anthem, before games this season.

He said his remarks were “for those folks, I guess the darker-toned skin color, I’ll just say, Blacks. They want a different national anthem and the NFL is thinking about doing it. I just say shut the TVs off and let them play in front of nobody.”

McCorkell initially supported Oelke, saying the announcer would get a standing ovation the next time he was in Fairmont, a city of 10,000 residents 130 miles (210 kilometers) southwest of the Twin Cities. But last Friday, there was no ovation or special recognition of Oelke.

