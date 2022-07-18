 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah team up for audio book release

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Bloom and Jay Pharoah have a few jokes to share — in audio only.

Bloom, the Emmy-winning star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and Pharoah, the former “Saturday Night Live” performer, serve as co-hosts of the audio book release “Kiss & Tell: Stand Up and Stories About Love, Sex, Etc.” The book draws from a special taping last year in Los Angeles, with guest comics including Danielle Perez, the Sklar Brothers and Chinedu Unaka.

“Kiss & Tell” comes out Sept. 20, through Kevin Hart's media company Hartbeat, in partnership with Simon & Schuster Audio.

“There is nothing more universal than relationships, and it was so much fun spending a night with this amazing group of comedians, talking about the hilarious highs and lows of the romantic journey,” Bloom said in a statement Monday. “Also, this audio book is a public and binding record of Jay agreeing to go on a date with me in 60 years.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

