Racial bias reports threaten Tulane med school accreditation

Associated Press (AP) — Allegations of racial discrimination in the Tulane University School of Medicine's Graduate Medical Education program have prompted an accrediting organization to put the school on probation.

The move by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which provides training for new doctors through hospital residencies, comes months after a Black faculty member filed a federal lawsuit alleging instances of bias in recruiting and promotion. She also alleges that retaliatory actions were taken against her for complaining about the discrimination, which the dean of the medical school has denied.

ACGME did not release information on what specific allegations of discrimination led to the probation. The school remains accredited.

But the probationary status means an institution “has failed to demonstrate substantial compliance” with ACGME requirements. Current residents and fellows at the school and applicants for positions have to be notified of the status in writing, according to the ACGME statement. Loss of accreditation would mean a loss of federal grants and an end to Medicaid funding for training.

ACGME officials visited the school in April and another visit and review is expected in January or February, ACGME spokesperson Susan White said in an email.