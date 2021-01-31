Racial disparities seen in New York City vaccination rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Black and Latino New York City residents are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at far lower rates than white or Asian New Yorkers, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged Sunday as he vowed to continue expanding access to the shots in communities that have been ravaged by the virus.

The data released by the city's health department shows that 48% of the New York City residents who have gotten at least one vaccine dose are white, a figure that far exceeds the roughly one-third of the city's population that is non-Hispanic white.

The vaccine numbers are incomplete because about 40% of people who have been vaccinated in the city haven't provided demographic information. Still, the figures mirror vaccination data from other cities and states, with Black people in all locations getting inoculated at levels below their share of the population.

Just 11% of vaccine doses administered to New York City residents went to Black people and 15% to Latinos, although Black and Latino New Yorkers make up 24% and 29% of the city’s population, respectively. The percentage of vaccine doses that went to Asians, 15%, is about the same as their proportion of the city’s population, 14%.