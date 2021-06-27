Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people

“Trooper Green was widely respected and well-liked by his fellow Troopers, several of whom yesterday described him as a ‘true gentleman’ and always courteous to the public and meticulous in his duties," Mason said in an emailed statement. “From what we learned yesterday, he was held in equally-high regard by his neighbors and friends in Winthrop.”

A state police spokesperson said Saturday that officials are investigating whether the male victim “may have been trying to engage the suspect to end the threat.”

On Sunday, mourners gathered at the scene while some residents left flowers near the destroyed building, The Boston Globe reported.

Brian Marks, who owns the building that was destroyed, told the Globe that he was in “utter shock" when he saw what happened Saturday.

“I rushed down and came to what, to me, looked like something out of a movie or something,” he said.

Bob Harrington, who lives across from the building, said he heard loud crashes, saw the man get out of the truck and walk down the street and then shortly after heard gunshots. He then saw a woman lying on the ground, he said.

