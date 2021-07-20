Radio host Larry Elder files lawsuit over California ballot

“Frankly, this action by the secretary of state is not simply unfair and absurd but a dangerous and unconstitutional precedent,” said Elder, who also is an attorney.

Weber's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Elder is facing a narrow window of time for the court to make a change. With the election less than two months away, local election officials already are arranging for ballots to be printed. Mail-in ballots go out next month.

Other Republicans who qualified to run include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018, and state legislator Kevin Kiley.

Elder's campaign argued that under state law, Weber has the authority, if not the duty, to “fix” any redaction errors for the public. Also, the campaign said Weber’s office has not informed Elder of its specific objections to the filing of his tax returns, and by denying voters the ability to choose Elder on the ballot Weber was “effectively engaging in voter suppression.”

The campaign also said Weber's decision violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution because Newsom did not have to comply with the same tax return disclosures.