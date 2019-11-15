Radio host says he won’t run to unseat Mitch McConnell
In a July 31, 2015 file photo, Matt Jones, host of Kentucky Sports Radio, talks with his broadcasting partner during his radio show in Fancy Farm, Ky. The Republican Party of Kentucky filed a complaint Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 with the Federal Election Commission against radio host Jones, who is considering a run to unseat U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky radio host returned to the airwaves after a hiatus to announce he won’t enter the race to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020.

Matt Jones left his popular sports talk show last week when the Kentucky Republican Party complained he was using it to promote his potential candidacy.

On Friday he was back to say he is “not going to be a candidate for office.” Jones says he has spent two years contemplating a foray into politics. He has been a critic of McConnell and is writing a book about the powerful six-term senator.

Jones went off the air after the GOP filed an election complaint that said his radio syndication company was contributing to his campaign by letting him promote himself on the air.

