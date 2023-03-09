WASHINGTON — Norfolk Southern's CEO earnestly apologized Thursday before Congress for last month's fiery train derailment that released toxic materials into the air and water on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and pledged millions of dollars to help the local town recover.

However, he stopped short of fully endorsing tougher safety regulations or specific commitments to pay for long-term health and economic harm.

In a packed Senate hearing, CEO Alan Shaw claimed his railroad firmly supports the goal of improving rail safety but he also defended his company's record.

He was questioned closely by Democrats and Republicans about commitments to pay for long-term health and economic harm — and about the decision-making that led to the release and burn of toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars — as well as the company's commitment to safety and helping the people of East Palestine, Ohio.

"I'm terribly sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the folks of that community," Shaw told the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. "We're going to be there for as long as it takes to help East Palestine thrive and recover."

The condolences and commitment of $20 million in aid so far hardly satisfied lawmakers or several East Palestine residents who attended the hearing.

"How do we trust that man with our health and the health of our children, when he won't even answer the questions that we need answered," said Jami Cozza, adding that her family continues to suffer from illnesses over a month after the derailment.

The company announced voluntary safety upgrades. Senators, however, are looking to act themselves as they investigate the derailment, the Biden administration's response and the company's safety practices after the toppling of 38 railcars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials.

Norfolk Southern is also under pressure from federal regulators. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Railroad Administration announced investigations this week of the derailment and other accidents, including the death of a train conductor Tuesday.

Just Thursday, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Calhoun County, Alabama, involving about 37 train cars, though none was carrying hazardous materials, company spokesman Connor Spielmaker said.

In the East Palestine crash, no one was injured but half of the roughly 5,000 local residents were evacuated. It turned national attention to railroad safety and the ways dangerous materials are transported.

The committee on Thursday also heard from Ohio and Pennsylvania senators — Republican JD Vance and Democrats Sherrod Brown and Bob Casey — who are proposing new safety regulations under a bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023.

There were more than 1,000 derailments last year, according to Federal Railroad Administration data.

Hazardous materials shipments account for 7% to 8% of the roughly 30 million shipments railroads deliver across the U.S. each year. But railroads often mix shipments and might have one or two cars of hazardous materials on almost any train. The Association of American Railroads trade group says 99.9% of hazardous materials shipments reach their destinations safely.

The Senate Commerce Committee also will hear from Shaw, as well as NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy, in a hearing later this month.

Shaw is backing proposals to tighten standards for tank cars that the railroads don't own, expand hazardous materials training for first responders and establish standards for the trackside detectors railroads use to spot problems. The company also said it is adding "approximately 200 hot bearing detectors" to its network. The NTSB said a detector warned the crew operating the train Feb. 3 outside East Palestine, but they couldn't stop the derailment.

The Railway Safety Act of 2023, which has gained support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would require more hot bearing detectors to be installed, set limits on train length and make sure railroads notify states about the hazardous materials they are transporting.

Some Republicans have resisted efforts to impose new regulations. Vance, of Ohio, slammed those in his party who dismissed his bill, saying they are ignoring a shift in the GOP to appeal to blue-collar voters.

Thursday's hearing also featured environmental protection officials from the federal, state and local levels. They acknowledged communication problems in the days immediately after the derailment, including around the decision to release and burn the vinyl chloride.

The Senate bill also touches on a disagreement between railroad worker unions and operators by requiring train crews to continue to have two people. Unions argue that railroads are riskier because of job cuts in the industry over the past six years. Nearly one-third of all rail jobs were eliminated and train crews, they say, deal with fatigue because they are on call night and day.

Shaw said Norfolk Southern went on a "hiring spree" in the past year. However, he didn't back a two-person crew requirement on freight railroads.

He pointed to over $1 billion Norfolk Southern spent on safety last year but acknowledged the company also spent more than $3 billion buying back its own stock and recorded a $3.3 billion profit in 2022.

Photos: A look at the aftermath of the Ohio train derailment