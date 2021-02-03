Raimondo bids farewell in final State of the State speech

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo bid farewell to her state Wednesday, using her final State of the State address to praise its citizens' resilience and sacrifice during the pandemic as she awaits confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Speaking from a largely empty legislative chamber, Raimondo also highlighted her successes since winning the governor's office in 2014 and vowed a seamless transition to her successor, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, when it comes to fighting the virus.

“Many years from now, we will look back at this year and everything we overcame together," said the Democrat, whose speech was broadcast on television and online. “I hope what we remember is the strength, determination and fortitude that carried us from some of the darkest days into a brighter, more prosperous, more equitable future."

New cases of COVID-19 are down in recent weeks, as are deaths and hospitalizations, Raimondo noted, even as the number of vaccinated Rhode Islanders is climbing. She expressed sympathy for the nearly 2,200 families that have lost someone to the virus, and said the dome of the Statehouse had been lit Wednesday in their memory.