Ralph Lauren unveils crisp white Team USA Olympic uniforms

And Barratt is thrilled for the chance to possibly head to Tokyo with her childhood friend, fellow skateboarder, Olympic contender and 2019 world champion Heimana Reynolds, a Honolulu native who moved to San Diego in November 2019, before the pandemic hit.

“I was probably like 8 or 9 years old just seeing her at the skatepark and we'd constantly just go skate together. We never really ever thought that we'd be this far in skateboarding. It's really cool that we went from childhood skate buddies to traveling around the world competing, and now to this," said Reynolds, also 22 and a park skateboarder.

“She was probably like the first girl skateboarder that I had seen,” he said. “I was like, wow, this is really cool that there's girls out there skating.”

Reynolds, Barratt joked, was the “goody goody kid” growing up.

Lauren noted the Olympics will be the first time since the pandemic began that the "world has come back together again.” He called the Games a “coming out party” with a “sense of hope that we all need in our lives right now.”