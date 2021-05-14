Ramadan drives donations, memberships to giving circles

But recruiting isn’t only for new giving circles. Ummah, which has distributed nearly $55,000 since its launch in 2018, also has gotten more interest regarding memberships during Ramadan.

“We have a WhatsApp group, and usually during a month of Ramadan you see an insane influx of people messaging us” and asking to join, Islam said. It’s always a welcomed request for the 32-year-old, who has seen the group boom in membership from six to nearly 160 in just three years.

Following the incident with the elderly couple, Islam and other members began fielding calls from community members during their times of need. And in the last three years, she says, they have assisted domestic violence victims, as well as people struggling with hunger and other issues.

Their aid also comes in other forms. Last year, a domestic violence victim with fractures in her eye socket approached the group seeking help. The victim was in need of approximately $15,000 for the eye surgery, but didn’t have the money to pay for it. So, Islam said, the group worked through their network to find a volunteer doctor for the surgery, babysitters for the victim’s children and payment for the victim’s rent.