Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

Pawlowski told investigators that he, Phillips and Welch planned to steal the handgun instead of Phillips buying it, according to the affidavits. Pawlowski said that when he went to Gerla's home on Monday night, Clinton, Bain and Hickey were there as well. Pawlowski said that when Phillips and Welch arrived, he and Clinton walked to the end of the driveway to meet them, Castle wrote.

According to the affidavits, Pawlowski told investigators that Phillips took Clinton's handgun, shot Clinton in the back of the head and then shot the other three in the mobile home. Phillips and Welch told investigators that they had no involvement in the killings.

Pawlowski’s mother told investigators that he said he “shot three people” and Phillips “shot one.”

Authorities say guns, a vehicle and other items were stolen from the scene.

Pawlowski, Phillips and Welch, who are from nearby Jacksonville, remained in Cherokee County jail on Thursday. Bond for each was set at $1 million.

An attorney for Welch, John W. Moore of Longview, said he hadn't yet met with his client and had no comment on his behalf. Jail records did not yet list attorneys for Pawlowski and Phillips.

