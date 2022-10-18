 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapper-actor Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape sentence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for his conviction for raping aspiring models he met online, authorities said.

Walker, 27, was sentenced Monday in court in Los Angeles following his April conviction on three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.

His lawyer, Andrew Flier, said the trial was unfair. He called the sentence “draconian” and saod ot would be appealed, NBC News reported.

Walker, whose rapper name is KR, played a gang member in the 2018 remake of the movie “Superfly" and also appeared in the 2017 film “Kings," starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.

People are also reading…

He was arrested in 2018 and charged with a series of assaults dating back to 2016 involving four women and three teenage girls.

Prosecutors said Walker used social media to contact aspiring models and offer them phony professional opportunities so they would meet him, then assaulted them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

