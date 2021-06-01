Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

The North Carolina rapper’s song “Rockstar" was one of the biggest hits of 2020, and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year. No one responded immediately to an email sent to DaBaby’s representatives seeking comment. A man who answered the phone at the label company representing him said, “No comment.”

In other violence over the weekend, a mass shooting outside a banquet hall early Sunday left two dead and 21 wounded, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not release the victims’ names, citing privacy laws.

A manhunt continued Tuesday for three masked suspects who opened fire outside El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah. On Monday, police released a surveillance camera video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at a strip mall housing the hall. The SUV was found Monday submerged in a canal about 8 miles (13 kilometers) east of the shooting scene. Police said it had been reported stolen two weeks ago.

The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun while the other two brandish what police described as “assault-style rifles.” Authorities said the suspects began spraying bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, but had specific targets in mind.