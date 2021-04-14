Rapper Mystikal breaks silence on dropped rape charge

Police noted that while the victim said she didn’t remember certain parts of the night, she recalled waking up on a bed with her panties down and Holman’s penis out. She also had another memory of her buttocks hurting with Mystikal standing behind her, according to the police report.

Mystikal told police he wasn't in the room during the incident and he “did not hear anything.” But DNA forensic tests showed the rapper had an intimate physical encounter with the victim.

Mystikal hesitantly admitted to AP that a sexual encounter did happen. He described it as consensual, believing the victim stated she was raped rather than admit the indiscretion to her boyfriend.

“There was additional information that surfaced that the original grand jury did not have an opportunity to consider at the time that the charges were brought forward,” said Britney Green, who oversaw the case for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. “We then decided that the case needed to stop there because the (second) grand jury did not return an indictment after the review of the additional evidence.”

Prosecutors do no plan to recharge Mystikal, and will not charge the victim, believing she had no improper motives.