Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the car along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine, police said.

Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car — 46-year-old Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York — with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch’s booking agency and record company. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

