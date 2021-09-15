Re-defining 'racial equity' may increase donations for it

Though it worked with Candid on its new definition, PRE has a definition of its own. It defines racial equity giving as grants that focus “on the prevention of harm and the redistribution of benefits within existing systems.” Using that definition, PRE reported this week that only about $3.4 billion was given to racial equity by corporations and foundations in 2020, even though billions more have been promised in business and other initiatives to benefit minority communities.

Villarosa said Candid’s new definition is “necessary for greater consistency in comparing past funding to current funding.”

Other experts suggest that determining who’s benefiting from such donations will continue to be difficult, regardless of any definition. Naomi Schaefer Riley, a philanthropy expert at the conservative AEI who has been critical of equity initiatives, says foundations must “decide for themselves what makes for the most effective giving that they want. And if it’s giving to a particular community, they’re going to have to measure those results and look at what those particular organizations are doing.”

Candid expects the debate to continue.