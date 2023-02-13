Analysis of National Assessment of Educational Progress data shows reading and math test scores are falling. HeyTutor takes a closer look at who is falling behind and why.
Reading and math proficiency are at historic lows. Here's a closer look at who's falling behind
Who's falling behind the most in math and reading
Educational gains have mostly been eroding since 2020
The post-COVID-19-outbreak falloff hasn't affected all kids equally
Poverty continues to have one of the largest effects on test scores
Large cities trend slightly lower than national trends
