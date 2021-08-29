'Ready as we can be': FEMA, other agencies in place for Ida

Hundreds of emergency responders were in place in Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had power restoration experts and generators at the ready as Hurricane Ida hit on Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S., federal officials said.

The Coast Guard prepositioned vessels for “deep water search and rescue efforts," the White House said. States also had sent teams to help with ground and water rescue.

"We’re as ready as we can be," Gov. John Bel Edwards told CNN’s “State of the Union” a few hours before Ida's predicted landfall. He said there were 600 people ready to deploy for search and rescue efforts, including teams from 15 other states, with “many more” on the way.

Much of the response began days before landfall and included special precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.