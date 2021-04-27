'Ready for the pop?' Video shows cops react to bodycam footage of woman, 73, injured during arrest

Earlier in the surveillance video, before the officers watch the body camera footage, Hopp says Garner is "flexible" and says something else that's inaudible. He then makes another reference to the popping sound, telling the female officer that "I was pushing, pushing, pushing. I hear — pop. I was like 'oh no,'" he said. The female officer puts her head in her hands.

At the time, Garner was in a holding cell a few feet away, handcuffed to a bench. The federal lawsuit filed on her behalf earlier this month said she received no medical care for about six hours after she was taken to jail.

Later in the surveillance video, Hopp and the other male officer fist bump at the part of the body camera footage where Hopp dismisses the concerns of a man passing by the arrest scene who stops to object to how Hopp treated what the man thought was a child.

After watching that part of the body cam video a second time, the second officer who is recorded on the surveillance video reacts to the man who stopped at the arrest scene by saying: "What are you doing? Get out of here. This is none of your business."