While some parts of the country keep experiencing snow and cold weather, particularly in the Midwest, other regions are ahead of schedule.

Theresa Crimmins of the USA National Phenology Network talks about how far ahead the Southeast is of normal spring, and discusses the complex relationship between temperatures, pollen and blooms. She also explains how you can become a citizen scientist to help strengthen their database.

Crimmins is the show's first repeat guest and you can listen to her previous appearance on Across the Sky here: Spring blooms and allergies with Dr. Theresa Crimmins

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

Sneak preview

Past episodes